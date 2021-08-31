Mithril 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $14.37 Million (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. One Mithril coin can now be bought for about $0.0564 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mithril has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Mithril has a total market cap of $56.44 million and $14.37 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00013281 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.16 or 0.00537583 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001090 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000750 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Mithril Profile

MITH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Mithril is mith.io . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

