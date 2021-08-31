Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $44.27

Shares of Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.27 and last traded at $44.27, with a volume of 305 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitsubishi Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.90 and its 200 day moving average is $39.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 0.45.

Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter. Mitsubishi Chemical had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi Chemical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MTLHY)

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Functional Products, Chemicals, Industrial Gas, and Healthcare. The Functional Products segment sells electronics, displays, films, environment and life solutions, molding materials, polymers, chemicals, and new energy to domestic and overseas customers.

