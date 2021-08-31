Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 21,849 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 218,748 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,849 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 0.7% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $128,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Adobe by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 134,059 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $63,727,000 after buying an additional 37,409 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Adobe by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 289,374 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $137,559,000 after buying an additional 152,168 shares during the period. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at $20,013,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total transaction of $3,410,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,363 shares of company stock worth $9,907,611. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $3.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $662.80. The stock had a trading volume of 104,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,451. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $667.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $315.76 billion, a PE ratio of 57.42, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $617.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $534.71.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $607.84.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

