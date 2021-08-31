Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 24,545 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,939 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,545 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Target were worth $53,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Target by 7,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.30.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total transaction of $785,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,017 shares in the company, valued at $16,244,112.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 111,744 shares of company stock worth $27,956,684 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $2.03 on Tuesday, hitting $247.33. The stock had a trading volume of 253,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,432,272. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $252.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.66. The company has a market cap of $122.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a one year low of $143.38 and a one year high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

