Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 30,914 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,914 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $67,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 20.2% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 0.7% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Danaher by 2.0% in the second quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 2,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.93.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $324.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,425. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $294.01 and a 200-day moving average of $258.22. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $192.51 and a twelve month high of $327.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $231.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,492,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

