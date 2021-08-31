Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 34,363 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 448,119 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,363 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of International Business Machines worth $65,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 11.9% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 24.9% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.6% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 84.8% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 11,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.86.

International Business Machines stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.25. 203,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,375,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

