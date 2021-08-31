Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 71,800 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 703,845 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,800 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $54,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 214.3% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $3,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,257,586.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORCL traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $89.30. The company had a trading volume of 240,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,197,540. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.87 and a fifty-two week high of $91.78. The stock has a market cap of $249.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.57 and its 200 day moving average is $78.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

