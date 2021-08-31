Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,525 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,147 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $96,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 423.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,088.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $567.98. The stock had a trading volume of 132,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,329. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $251.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $458.60 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $528.79 and a 200 day moving average of $520.91.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NFLX. KGI Securities began coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $342.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $610.23.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

