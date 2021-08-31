Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,871,774 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313,546 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $82,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,027,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,579,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $195.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.35. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. AT&T’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.16.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

