Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,361 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $62,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 131.6% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 115.4% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, August 23rd. lifted their target price on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.23.

Shares of Linde stock traded down $0.98 on Tuesday, reaching $314.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,599. The company has a market capitalization of $162.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.65, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $214.14 and a 52-week high of $316.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $299.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

