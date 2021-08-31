Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 2,875 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Equinix worth $53,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $4.95 on Tuesday, hitting $844.98. The company had a trading volume of 10,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,253. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.48, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $818.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $746.24. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $845.62.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $879.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $880.94.

In other news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $828.52, for a total transaction of $1,206,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.85, for a total transaction of $827,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,453,561.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,957 shares of company stock valued at $14,362,282 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

