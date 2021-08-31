Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 29,350 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 291,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,350 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Amgen worth $71,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,201,000. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 3.4% in the second quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 21,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 69.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 42,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,510,000 after buying an additional 17,253 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth $5,578,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel boosted its position in Amgen by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 134,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.32. 141,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,595,254. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.05.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.