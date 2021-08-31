Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 64,306 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501,363 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,306 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $56,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,044,324 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $325,668,000 after acquiring an additional 13,555 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,922 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Starbucks by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,495 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,120 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 270,440 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,551,000 after buying an additional 14,643 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.12.

In related news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.90 on Tuesday, reaching $117.51. 664,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,294,637. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.15 and a 200-day moving average of $112.97. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $81.75 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $138.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

