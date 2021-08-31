Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,441,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 0.9% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 2.10% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $165,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VGIT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.29. 17,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,957. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.18 and a 200 day moving average of $67.90. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $67.09 and a twelve month high of $70.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.067 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.