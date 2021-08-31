Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 964,825 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,176 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 1.8% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $335,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Securities LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 30.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,215,000. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $379.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,690,504. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.28. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.13 and a twelve month high of $381.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $28,654,337.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.80, for a total transaction of $84,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,078,352. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,717,995 shares of company stock worth $951,080,888 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

