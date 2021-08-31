Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 319,925 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,988 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 1.2% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $217,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Tesla by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 780 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. 39.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $585.89.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at $11,154,662.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.59, for a total value of $840,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,492,715.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 55,175 shares of company stock worth $38,151,862 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $729.83. The stock had a trading volume of 802,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,916,812. The business’s fifty day moving average is $679.63 and its 200-day moving average is $669.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $722.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.79, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $329.88 and a 1-year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

