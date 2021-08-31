Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $111.54 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 790,941 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,450 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 0.6% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $111,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 81.8% in the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Walmart by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 38,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Walmart by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,562 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,168,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Walmart by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 353,553 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,023,000 after purchasing an additional 32,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.8% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 535,199 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,694,000 after purchasing an additional 19,672 shares during the period. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $147.85. 361,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,267,791. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.48 and its 200-day moving average is $139.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 791,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total value of $110,768,314.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,991,370.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 415,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.52, for a total value of $58,389,713.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,310,461.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,140,784 shares of company stock valued at $3,512,536,440. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Stephens boosted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.59.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.