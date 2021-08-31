Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $137.66 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 472,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 79,444 shares during the period. PayPal comprises approximately 0.7% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $137,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PYPL traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $287.65. 538,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,954,597. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $287.12 and a 200-day moving average of $268.99. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $171.63 and a one year high of $310.16. The firm has a market cap of $338.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.32, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total transaction of $2,768,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,770 shares in the company, valued at $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,314 shares of company stock worth $14,141,623. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.