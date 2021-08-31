Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $66.10 Million Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 54,201 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Prologis worth $66,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 41.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.94. 117,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,109,239. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.91. The company has a market capitalization of $99.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.72. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.08 and a 12 month high of $134.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

