Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $71.55 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,106 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $71,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Accenture by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. increased their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.57.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $336.71. 88,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,929,016. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $210.42 and a 1-year high of $338.65. The company has a market capitalization of $213.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $315.16 and its 200-day moving average is $290.14.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total transaction of $170,500.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,422 shares in the company, valued at $50,598,960.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total transaction of $201,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.