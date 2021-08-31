Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $88 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,332 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 33,474 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of The Boeing worth $87,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 143.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BA. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen upgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.59.

BA traded up $1.61 on Tuesday, reaching $219.27. The stock had a trading volume of 421,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,594,283. The company has a market capitalization of $128.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $229.05 and a 200-day moving average of $235.69.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

