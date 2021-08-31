Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $94.01 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,165 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Caterpillar worth $94,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.9% during the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 5,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.01. 147,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,404,791. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $212.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.48. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The company has a market capitalization of $115.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.68%.

CAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.80.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

