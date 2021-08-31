Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,986 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,883 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $79,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,477,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,052 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,801,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,390,245,000 after purchasing an additional 154,594 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,036,880 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,127,880,000 after acquiring an additional 18,941 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,642,253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,836,800,000 after purchasing an additional 189,488 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,235,223 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,492,831,000 after buying an additional 13,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on COST shares. lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.00.

Shares of COST traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $454.79. 117,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,315,440. The business has a fifty day moving average of $424.33 and a 200-day moving average of $383.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $460.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,622.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,787 shares of company stock worth $7,549,944 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

