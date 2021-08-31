Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 10,116 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,474 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,116 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $52,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,146,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,866,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,341 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Intuit by 4.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,651,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intuit by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,662,539,000 after acquiring an additional 241,291 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 7.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,223,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,234,822,000 after acquiring an additional 235,112 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Intuit by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,181,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,218,712,000 after purchasing an additional 16,097 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $565.75. 46,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,258,582. The company has a fifty day moving average of $520.19 and a 200 day moving average of $451.40. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $295.37 and a 12 month high of $582.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.38, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 31.22%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.55.

In related news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $316,054.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,260 shares of company stock valued at $9,954,539 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.