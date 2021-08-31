Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 11,408 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,408 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $47,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $946,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 936,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,985,000 after purchasing an additional 65,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 92,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,427,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total value of $51,248,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 2,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.23, for a total transaction of $828,110.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 511,948 shares of company stock worth $163,492,967. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.35.

Shares of EL stock traded down $2.69 on Tuesday, reaching $340.79. The stock had a trading volume of 34,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,130. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $324.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.95. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.23 and a 12 month high of $344.90.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 32.87%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

