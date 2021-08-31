Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 143,420 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,159,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 143,420 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.0% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $180,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 18,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 35,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,454,000 after buying an additional 14,820 shares during the period. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $868,000. Institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on JPM. Barclays set a $187.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

JPM stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.85. 669,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,963,809. The company has a market cap of $477.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $91.38 and a 52 week high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

