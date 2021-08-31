Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 31,325 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 332,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,325 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $73,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 27,914 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,602,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,533,000. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,835,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $622,067,000 after buying an additional 137,421 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.62.

Honeywell International stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $231.92. The stock had a trading volume of 113,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777,085. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.85 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $160.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

