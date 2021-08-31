Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 47,100 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 556,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.24% of iShares MBS ETF worth $60,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $108.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,800. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $107.91 and a 1-year high of $110.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.43 and its 200 day moving average is $108.57.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

