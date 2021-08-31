Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 604,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,644 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $59,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 152.2% during the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 179.1% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.11. The company had a trading volume of 136,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,036. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.68 and a 200 day moving average of $94.98. The company has a market cap of $160.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.93 and a 1 year high of $103.18.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on PM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.47.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

