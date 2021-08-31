Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,039,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,903 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $80,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $40,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $76.32. The company had a trading volume of 556,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,256,960. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $87.80. The company has a market cap of $193.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.54.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.85.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Further Reading: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.