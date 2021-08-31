Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,186,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,027 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.9% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $160,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $2,481,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 950,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,731,000 after buying an additional 8,664 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,513 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $218,628.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 15,539 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $2,222,077.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 541,024 shares of company stock worth $77,277,688 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $142.54. The stock had a trading volume of 373,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,073,229. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.32. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.58.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.