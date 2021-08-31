Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 742,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,124 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $52,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of C. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,009,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,736,693. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

C has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.97.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.