Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 583,360 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 55,068 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $72,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 264.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDT. Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating and set a $153.00 price target (up from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.91.

MDT stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,427,208. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.94 and a fifty-two week high of $135.20. The stock has a market cap of $179.55 billion, a PE ratio of 46.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.57.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total value of $3,810,419.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,301,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,220 shares of company stock worth $7,403,293. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

