Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,614 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 60,085 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $64,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.81.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.82. 545,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,519,968. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $108.30 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $165.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

