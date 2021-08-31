Mizuho Lowers Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target to $350.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Mizuho from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $398.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $464.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $422.58.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $347.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $368.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.21. The stock has a market cap of $102.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of -1.48. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $273.20 and a twelve month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,873,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 315,492 shares of company stock worth $116,842,501 in the last ninety days. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 38.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

