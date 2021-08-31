MMOCoin (MMO) Price Hits $0.0062 on Major Exchanges

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 31st. One MMOCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MMOCoin has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. MMOCoin has a total market cap of $421,614.40 and approximately $8,414.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MMOCoin alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000285 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin Coin Profile

MMOCoin (CRYPTO:MMO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,993,177 coins and its circulating supply is 68,437,920 coins. The official website for MMOCoin is mmocoin.pro. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

MMOCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MMOCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MMOCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MMOCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MMOCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.