Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires New Shares in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 227,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,693,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 661,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,210,000 after purchasing an additional 52,619 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 485,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,901,000 after purchasing an additional 18,196 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 567,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,907,000 after purchasing an additional 78,096 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 174,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 66,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 11,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $25.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.11. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $27.19.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 17.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

