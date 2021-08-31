Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires Shares of 145,473 Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 145,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,531,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.07% of Gildan Activewear at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 12,174 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,066 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,298 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,350,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,416,000 after buying an additional 402,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIL stock opened at $38.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.07. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.93 and a 12 month high of $39.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $747.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.16 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 225.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.99) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -272.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GIL. Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.06.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

