Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires Shares of 152,900 UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 152,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,970,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.07% of UGI as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $593,895.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,085.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John L. Walsh sold 14,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $696,025.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 535,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,946,242.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UGI stock opened at $46.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.98. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $31.09 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.49 and its 200-day moving average is $44.30.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. UGI had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is 51.69%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UGI shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th.

UGI Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

