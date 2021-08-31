Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires Shares of 60,800 Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 60,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Autoliv at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,923 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 0.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 31,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 10.8% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 6.5% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALV. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $117.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Autoliv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.69.

ALV opened at $89.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.25. Autoliv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.49 and a twelve month high of $108.76.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 6.21%. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.40) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 78.73%.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

