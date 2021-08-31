Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys New Holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 207,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,391,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of CAE as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CAE by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in CAE by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in CAE by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in CAE by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in CAE by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

CAE stock opened at $28.44 on Tuesday. CAE Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $32.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.57. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.74, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.81.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. CAE had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAE. Bank of America downgraded CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. TD Securities boosted their target price on CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Desjardins downgraded CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on CAE from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

