Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys New Shares in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,096,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.06% of Mohawk Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,252,000 after purchasing an additional 111,552 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,699,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

In other news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $185,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MHK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.93.

NYSE MHK opened at $202.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.55. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.21 and a 52 week high of $231.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.37.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 12.26%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.