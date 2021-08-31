Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys Shares of 107,300 Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 107,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,298,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of Lamb Weston at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 40,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on LW. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.67.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.65 per share, with a total value of $147,666.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LW opened at $64.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.22 and its 200-day moving average is $77.36. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.65 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.75.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.37 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

