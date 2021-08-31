Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys Shares of 44,517 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 44,517 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,668,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.08% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,653 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,190 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $5,135,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 36,617 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,018,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,290 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $131.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.41 and its 200-day moving average is $168.05. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $130.27 and a 52-week high of $189.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.45, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 22.00%. Equities analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.31.

In related news, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $251,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $297,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,249,812.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,389 shares of company stock worth $2,532,292. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

