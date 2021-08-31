Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Invests $3.49 Million in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 89,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,490,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PPD. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in PPD by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,415,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,941 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of PPD by 35,789.8% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,973,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968,437 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of PPD during the first quarter worth about $62,589,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of PPD by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,100,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PPD by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,190,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,975,000 after buying an additional 781,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PPD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.91.

PPD stock opened at $46.43 on Tuesday. PPD, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.40 and a 1 year high of $46.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 64.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.27.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. PPD had a negative return on equity of 53.95% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that PPD, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PPD

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

