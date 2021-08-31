Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Invests $5.07 Million in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 205,800 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,065,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 50.9% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 61.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 243.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DVN. Barclays increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $29.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.46. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $31.99. The stock has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.45, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. On average, analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -488.89%.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at $9,898,729.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

