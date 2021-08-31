Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Invests $5.42 Million in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 221,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,418,000.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DISCK. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 2.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,788,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,463,000 after purchasing an additional 34,993 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after acquiring an additional 230,750 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,524,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,486,000 after purchasing an additional 18,585 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Discovery by 905.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 34,053 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 13.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 80,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.94% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Discovery Company Profile
Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.
See Also: S&P/TSX Index
Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.