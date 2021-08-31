Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Invests $5.50 Million in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 81,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,503,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Ameren during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ameren during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Ameren by 37.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ameren by 72.6% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ameren by 79.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEE opened at $88.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.17. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $69.79 and a 1-year high of $90.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.27.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.86%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEE. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ameren has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

