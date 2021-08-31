Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Invests $5.58 Million in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,583,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of Assurant as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AIZ. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the second quarter valued at $217,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the second quarter valued at $330,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 70.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,364,000 after acquiring an additional 38,048 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 8.5% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the second quarter valued at $7,825,000. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

AIZ has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Assurant in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Assurant in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Assurant from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

NYSE:AIZ opened at $168.61 on Tuesday. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.11 and a 1-year high of $169.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.65.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 4.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

Assurant announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total transaction of $117,472.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,875,062.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

