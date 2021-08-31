Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Invests $6.05 Million in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 99,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.06% of A. O. Smith at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in A. O. Smith by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in A. O. Smith by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in A. O. Smith by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in A. O. Smith by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in A. O. Smith by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

AOS opened at $72.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $47.22 and a 12 month high of $73.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.15%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

